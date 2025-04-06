Popular WWE star prominently featured on AEW trucks despite leaving months ago

A popular star made his WWE debut a couple of weeks ago. However, he can still be seen on AEW's production trucks.

Ricky Saints (FKA Ricky Starks) had a disastrous 2024 with AEW. He was not used on TV since March, which fueled speculation about his future in the company. The Absolute One even started taking bookings outside the promotion towards the end of the year. After a poor end to his run, Saints left AEW and quickly joined WWE, where he has been featured prominently on NXT. However, it looks like the Jacksonville-based promotion has still not moved on from Ricky Starks.

Even after making his World Wrestling Entertainment debut, Ricky Saints was seen on the production trucks of All Elite Wrestling. Even after several weeks, it looks like the company has not removed him from their trucks. Fans recently spotted Saints on one of the trucks along with Cash Wheeler and Daniel Garcia just hours before Dynasty 2025:

Ricky Saints' former AEW colleague Jade Cargill reacted to him becoming a champion in WWE

Since arriving in WWE, Ricky Saints has caught the attention of several fans and fellow members of the NXT roster. Since the spotlight is on Ricky, a few members of the locker room are not too happy about it, especially Ethan Page and Shawn Spears. After Page defeated Andre Chase last week on NXT, Saints, who was at ringside, confronted him. However, he was ambushed from behind by Shawn Spears.

This set up a match for the NXT North American Championship this week between both men. Despite some disturbances from The Culling, Saints was able to win his first title in the Stamford-based promotion.

Following this win, former AEW star Jade Cargill took to social media to react to her friend's big win on NXT:

"[Happy tears emojis] my best frienddd!!!!!!" Cargill wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Ricky Saints in The Black and Silver Brand.

