Jade Cargill calls current WWE champion her best friend 

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently took to social media to send a three-word message to a current champion. The name in question is the new NXT North American Champion, Ricky Saints.

On this week's NXT, Ricky Saints locked horns with Shawn Spears for the North American Championship. Both stars put on incredible performances inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. However, the match ultimately ended in Saints' favor after he hit his opponent with a Spear and the Roshambo.

Jade Cargill recently took to X/Twitter to react to her former AEW colleague's massive title win. She sent a three-word message to Saints, calling him her best friend.

"[Happy tears emojis] my best frienddd!!!!!!" Cargill wrote.

Check out Big Jade's post below.

Ricky Saints sent a message after winning his debut match in WWE

In his debut match on WWE NXT, Ricky Saints teamed up with Je'Von Evans to defeat Ethan Page and Wes Lee. During a digital exclusive interview, Saints said he was honored to be part of the black-and-silver brand and perform in front of the crowd.

The Absolute also highlighted that he had to go through a rough patch in his career, but he always knew that he could overcome it.

"I am very honored to be here, standing in front of this camera in front of NXT. I don't think that I ever envisioned my life ending up this way but da*n, at least I can freaking say that I made it through. Every bulls**t that was out there, and I'm sorry to curse, but I made it through. I stood there with my head held high and my chest puffed out because I knew what I wanted and I knew who I was and that will never change," Saints said.

It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels has planned for Ricky Saints' run as the WWE NXT North American Champion.

