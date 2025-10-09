  • home icon
  Popular WWE star takes a shot at Hurt Syndicate member

Popular WWE star takes a shot at Hurt Syndicate member

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 09, 2025 16:27 GMT
Hurt Syndicate
Hurt Syndicate has been a dominant faction in AEW (Image credit: MVP's X account)

The Hurt Syndicate has been a successful faction in AEW. However, a top WWE star decided to take a shot at one of their members.

Michin is one of the most beloved WWE stars on the roster. Despite being subjected to poor booking, fans have always rallied behind her. Michin isn't only popular inside the ring, but she has formed some meaningful friendships outside the squared circle. One of her closest wrestling friends is Shelton Benjamin. The two of them often take friendly jibes at each other on social media. This continued even after Benjamin joined All Elite Wrestling last year.

Given that WWE is set to host Crown Jewel in Australia this weekend, several of the company's stars have headed down under. During her time in Australia, Michin visited a wildlife park, where she decided to take a friendly jibe at Shelton Benjamin.

"I didn’t expect to bump into @sheltyb803 in Australia! #cavershamwildlifepark #perth #wwe"

Check out her post here:

Ricochet recently sent a message to the Hurt Syndicate

This week on AEW Dynamite, the Hurt Syndicate faced off against The Demand in a street fight. During the match, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP neutralized Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun before they turned their attention to Ricochet. Benjamin put the former Intercontinental Champion through a table and pinned him to win the match.

Following this match, AEW cameras caught up with The Demand backstage. Ricochet had a message for the Hurt Syndicate.

"Congratulations MVP! Congratulations Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. Because it took the three of you. It took all three Hurt Syndicate members to put down little old Ricochet. Why is it? Are you afraid of my guys? Are you afraid of a fair fight? Why is it three-on-one huh? Does it make you feel good? Does it make you feel like tough guys huh?"

It will be interesting to see if Shelton Benjamin will respond to Michin's latest jibe at him.

