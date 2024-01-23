Positive update on AEW star Kenny Omega - Reports

There is a positive update on Kenny Omega's health status, according to recent reports.

The former AEW World Champion has been on the shelf since December last year. In a very concerning post, he revealed his health status and claimed that he would be out indefinitely. Fans later found out that he was suffering from Diverticulitis.

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez updated the wrestling community about the current condition of the 40-year-old superstar. He said that the antibiotics were working and that things were looking up.

“So I was told that one of the things with Kenny’s deal was that they had to pump him with a lot of antibiotics and apparently the antibiotics are working. So he may still need surgery but the last report that I got - which was 20 minutes ago - was that things were looking up and that he was doing a lot better and was hopefully going to make a full recovery. But it’s still not 100% so all the best to Kenny Omega.”

When will Kenny Omega return to AEW?

Kenny Omega's health scare came as a shock to the fans. The wrestling fanatics have been dying to see him back in the ring. But there is no definite timeline for his return.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter released a report a few days back stating that Omega's treatment plan hasn't been determined yet, and his surgery is still pending. He had a bad case of inflammation, which caused the surgery to be delayed.

The doctors have seemingly decided to wait for seven weeks to let his body heal before deciding whether to go with the surgery or not. If surgery is needed, then it would put him out for much longer.

But since the latest reports have given the fans some hope to linger on, it remains to be seen when Omega will return to the ring.

Sportskeeda would like to wish Kenny Omega a full and speedy recovery.

