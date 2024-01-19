Disappointing update on Kenny Omega - Reports

A recent update has revealed some disappointing news about the in-ring future of top AEW star Kenny Omega.

According to a post shared by Wrestlepurists on X based on reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kenny Omega has not yet undergone surgery for diverticulitis as of the previous week. The report reveals that Omega's treatment plan is still being determined, and as such, no timeline for his return can be projected currently.

The former AEW World Champion announced his indefinite hiatus from in-ring action in December 2023. It was reported shortly afterward that Omega had been diagnosed with a very serious and near-fatal case of diverticulitis; it was further revealed that he had wrestled a match against Ethan Page on Collision, and had also appeared in a Dynamite segment with Chris Jericho and the World Tag Team Champions Big Bill and Ricky Starks while being very unwell.

The latest update elaborates on Omega's illness, revealing that the inflammation he had been suffering from had been too bad to allow him to receive surgery as of yet. The report also states that the decision regarding his treatment will be made in about seven weeks, and should he undergo surgery, the Cleaner will be out of action for even longer than expected.

Expand Tweet

Kenny Omega was set to challenge Big Bill and Ricky Starks for the Tag Team titles alongside his partner Chris Jericho, with whom he had teamed up to fight back against the Don Callis Family. Omega's illness forced a change in AEW's booking plans, leading to the Ocho reuniting with Sammy Guevara to face the champions at Battle of the Belts IX. The latter were defeated after Starks pinned Guevara courtesy of an assist from Powerhouse Hobbs.

Former WWE star reveals he is keen to face AEW star Kenny Omega

A former WWE superstar has revealed his eagerness to face former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

During a virtual signing for Signed by Superstars, Matt Riddle revealed his respect for Kenny Omega as an athlete of the higest quality, tenacity and endurance, expressing his admiration for the Best Bout Machine's work in NJPW and AEW.

"There’s one person I’ve really been wanting to wrestle for years. One person but I don’t think I’m gonna be able to for at least a little bit of time and that one person is Kenny Omega. I feel like he has the body, the build, the endurance, the conditioning, the skills, the style, the emotion. I mean, I just remember when he was wrestling in New Japan a couple of years ago and he was just crushing it and now he’s in AEW and it’s just, to me, that was the one that got away."

The former RAW Tag Team Champion also conveyed his best wishes to Omega in his journey of recovery from diverticulities, praising the latter further as an exemplary wrestler.

"And then when I heard he recently has those issues (diverticulitis) like Brock (Lesnar) had, right? And it’s like, I wish him the best, I hope he recovers because — and that’s even if he wants to work with me… To me, he’s on another level. When I think pro wrestling, I think Kenny Omega."[H/T, Post Wrestling]

Omega announced in December that he will be out of action indefinitely. While a confrontation between the King of Bros and the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion will not be possible currently or anytime soon, Riddle, who has already scheduled appearances in NJPW, could possibly receive his opportunity to face Omega at some point in the future.

Who would win in a clash between Kenny Omega and Matt Riddle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here