Possibility of LA Knight leaving WWE to jump ship to AEW addressed by real-life rival

WWE Superstar LA Knight’s real-life rival has addressed the possibility of him moving to AEW, which is not positive. The Megastar is one of the most over wrestlers in the Stamford-based promotion and is a potential main event star.

Kevin Nash does not have a good relationship with Knight. Last year, Nash made controversial comments about Knight and claimed that The Megastar was a rip-off of The Rock.

The Hall of Famer has now spoken about the possibility of LA Knight leaving WWE and jumping ship to AEW. Knight’s current contract will end in early 2025, and a new deal has yet to be signed. While speaking on his Kliq This podcast, the veteran said:

“Anybody they let go of, to just go over to their TV is not going to mean anything anyway. Let’s take LA Knight, ok. He is over. He continues to get more over. He makes the jump and to go to AEW, to go to some place where there are 600 thousand eyes on you.” [45:38 - 46:31]

The host then suggested they could move if there was a surety that the move would be a success, to which Nash responded:

“Who is gonna pitch the angle to you that makes you say, ok that is going to work.” [46:45 - 46:51]

It will be interesting to see what will come of this and how soon WWE can get their marquee star signed to a new contract.

LA Knight comments on potential match with Dwayne The Rock Johnson

Kevin Nash once called LA Knight a Dwayne Johnson knockoff, and he did not take kindly to that comment. The resemblance when the two of them cut a promo is uncanny.

Knight has now spoken up about his potential match with The Rock and if he would be interested in a dream match with him. He was speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast when he said:

"Nah I mean we run into each other, hey good to see ya, haven't seen you in a while, that kind of thing ... my dream match is whomever is the WWE Champion and me being there and winning the championship, that's always been my stock answer."

With that answer, Knight has firmly made his intentions crystal clear and will look to make his dream a reality in WWE very soon.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Kliq This podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.