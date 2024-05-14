Possibility of Sting returning to AEW as new commissioner addressed by WWE legend

A WWE legend discussed the possibility of Sting returning to AEW as the new commissioner of Dynamite. The star in question is Kevin Nash.

The Icon wrestled his final match earlier this year at Revolution 2024, successfully defending the AEW World Tag Team Championship with his partner Darby Allin against The Young Bucks in a violent Texas Tornado Match. In light of the EVPs and their stablemates in The Elite attacking and injuring All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan, speculations have been circulating regarding the 65-year-old legend being introduced as an on-screen authority figure.

On the latest episode of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash was asked to weigh in on the prospect of Sting being brought back as a commissioner in AEW. The 64-year-old veteran invoked Nick Aldis's work as the Smackdown General Manager in WWE, pointing out his presentation in terms of attire and suggesting that the face-painted former WCW World Champion may not convey similar credibility.

"I think Nick [Aldis] does a really good job in WWE, because he's.. you gotta be in a suit. Steve [Borden] in his face paint, that's just, no." [31:37 - 31:48]

Upon being shown a photograph of The Stinger in a suit and sunglasses, Nash stated:

"Steve's not gonna do that. Why would he, you can't be the commissioner and come out in shades... Put it this way, Steve isn't gonna do it." [31:54 - 32:14]

Jim Ross feels AEW fans may not have seen the last of Sting

Jim Ross called the action for Sting's retirement bout in the Charleston Coliseum at Revolution 2024. According to the veteran announcer, The Vigilante may be back on All Elite Wrestling programming, albeit in a non-wrestling role.

In a conversation with Conrad Thomspon on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross stated that Sting could return to AEW in some capacity, although he emphasized that the role should not be forced on the legendary talent:

"I don't know whether we have seen the last of Sting or not. I think we have as a wrestler. But I can see him in another role at some point in time if it fits, but not to force it on anybody because he retired. I believe those retirements should mean something," he said. [51:48 - 52:00]

Tony Khan himself told Sting that the door for an AEW return would always be open for the latter during the Revolution 2024 press scrum. It remains to be seen whether the WCW franchise opts to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Thoughts on Sting as an All Elite Wrestling Commissioner? Hit the discuss button and share your views!

