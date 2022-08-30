Potential reason for recent changes in Tony Khan's AEW promotion disclosed

Backstage news concerning the recent commentary turnarounds in Tony Khan's promotion was reportedly disclosed.

AEW management made a commentary schedule change in late June, as Jim Ross no longer called the first hour of Dynamite. Apart from calling the action for the second hour of the Wednesday-bound show, the veteran also lent his voice to a few episodes of Rampage.

However, the plan was recently scrapped as the commentary legend is now back to being the leading voice for both hours of Dynamite.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer weighed in on the AEW President's decision to switch things up:

"It’s all Tony Khan. Every one of these decisions is Tony Khan, and he changes the decision. I remember the first week when he did it (Ross only calling Dynamite’s second hour), I asked him, ‘Is this a new permanent thing?’, and it’s just like, ‘Well, it’s something we can do.’ He’s not committed to anything as a permanent thing," said Meltzer. (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

The veteran journalist felt that Mr. Khan often proceeded with his gut feeling:

"I think it’s just kinda like what he feels is the deal as he feels…you kinda go by hunches a lot. Some weeks his hunch is that you do that. Some weeks the hunch is not to do it,” he added.

Tony Khan reflects upon backstage changes in All Elite Wrestling

Recent reports suggested that backstage fallout led Mr. Khan to promote key management players such as Sonjay Dutt, QT Marshall, and Tony Schiavone. He also brought in IMPACT Wrestling legend Madison Rayne as a coach to boost the women's division.

Speaking recently on Busted Open Radio, Mr. Khan addressed the recent changes, citing the overall development of AEW as his primary concern:

"I’m primarily focused on the whole company. We’ve shaken up the office a bit. We have a lot of great executives, and like you said we’ve added Madison Rayne. She’s a great person in the ring and a great person in the office," said Khan.

Tony Khan has received mixed reactions to his stance as the leader of All Elite Wrestling so far. However, the AEW boss has undoubtedly created a star-studded roster, posing a worthwhile competition for WWE. Given his vast experience handling organizations, it is believed Mr. Khan will straighten things out sooner rather than later.

