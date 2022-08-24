Potential spoiler on Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk AEW World Championship unification match this week

Fans have seemingly chosen their proverbial horse in the race between Jon Moxley and CM Punk in AEW.

During the absence of the Second City Saint, the Purveyor of Violence rose up the ranks and became the Interim AEW World Champion. Since then, he has defended his title against the likes of Rush, Brody King and even Chris Jericho.

However, CM Punk's return to the scene has opened the floodgates to a war between the two top stars. Last week on Dynamite, Punk and Moxley went toe-to-toe in a verbal battle, with the latter being called out as the "2nd best" in more ways than one.

Things have gotten HEATED between Jon Moxley and CM Punk here at "I am the heart and soul of this company and every time they call me 'Interim Champion' it makes me think of you and it makes me sick"Things have gotten HEATED between Jon Moxley and CM Punk here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! "I am the heart and soul of this company and every time they call me 'Interim Champion' it makes me think of you and it makes me sick"Things have gotten HEATED between Jon Moxley and CM Punk here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/H9xaP2YDxz

With their unification match set to take place this Wednesday on Dynamite, early betting odds from BetOnline have revealed a surprising favorite.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

CM Punk -400 (1/4)

Jon Moxley +250 (5/2)

The upcoming match is expected to be a spectacle, as both men are known to be determined in their desire to win. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who eventually prevails and becomes the undisputed AEW World Champion.

CM Punk has been a hot topic lately due to his controversial promo last week

Despite being a favorite ahead of the upcoming match against Jon Moxley, Punk is currently under the public eye due to the noteworthy promo he cut last week on Dynamite.

Before his war of words with Moxley commenced, the Second City Saint apparently went off-script to call out his former rival, Hangman Adam Page. The issue reportedly stemmed from the real-life heat between the Cowboy and Punk, right from when Page was defeated at Double or Nothing.

Despite the outrage from AEW's fanbase, the Second City Saint is seemingly unfazed. Only time will tell whether this will affect any of his future interactions in the ring.

