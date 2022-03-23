AEW star opens up about WWE legend Scott hall's influence on his career

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs has disclosed that WWE Hall-of-Famer Scott Hall was one of his main pro wrestling influences.

Hall passed away on March 14, 2022, due to complications from his hip replacement surgery. In his prime, The Bad Guy was a 287-pound behemoth known for his in-ring skills and charisma.

Speaking to Superstar Crossover, Hobbs shared that he used to imitate Hall's mannerisms and hairstyle as a child. He met him when The Kliq stopped at a gas station and even got his autograph.

“I remember going to restaurants and I always wanted to put a toothpick in my mouth because of him. I always tried to have that little curl coming down, just like him. I remember, it was the show at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, and we stopped to get gas and we saw The Kliq getting gas. So we ran over and gave them a hug and, you know, got some autographs and they were so cool. So in the handful of times, I got to meet Scott Hall. He was super cool," Hobbs said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

All Elite Wrestling @AEW AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of a true legend Scott Hall. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of a true legend Scott Hall. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. https://t.co/orkCBmKcjU

Scott Hall influenced several AEW stars

The Bad Guy is universally regarded as one of the trailblazers in the wrestling business. His charisma grew his popularity among generations of fans.

To appreciate him, several AEW stars paid tribute to Hall after his death. One of them is "The Factory" leader QT Marshall who said that Hall was the reason he became a wrestler.

He even imitated the in-ring movements of the former Intercontinental champion whenever he had a match.

QT Marshall @QTMarshall Razor made me want to become a professional wrestler. I even tailored some of my stuff to be like him! He once said I need to be more selfish and stop worrying about making others look great. I obviously didn’t take his advice! He was one of the coolest to ever do it… #BadGuy Razor made me want to become a professional wrestler. I even tailored some of my stuff to be like him! He once said I need to be more selfish and stop worrying about making others look great. I obviously didn’t take his advice! He was one of the coolest to ever do it…#BadGuy https://t.co/gpOUhPuzg1

Hall was also a wrestling hero for Kip Sabian. The former once mentored him and was even allowed to wear a "drip." Sabian also shared that Hall helped him during his dark times and taught him about the pro wrestling business.

Hall might not be with us today, but his contributions to the business will never be forgotten. What are your favorite memories with Scott Hall? Drop off your comments below.

