Powerhouse Hobbs reacts after Bryan Danielson spits on major AEW star's face

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, shockingly disrespected and spat on the face of his rival after the main event of the most recent episode of Collision. AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs had an interesting reaction to the incident.

During the latest episode of AEW Collision, Bryan Danielson teamed up with Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro, to take on the team of Eddie Kingston and Ortiz in a tag team match in the main event of the night. The bout was a blockbuster with all the talent involved, and the team of Danielson and Castagnoli captured the victory in the end.

Following his victory, The American Dragon continued his dislike for Eddie Kingston and showed utter disrespect before leaving the ring. Danielson shocked everyone by spitting on Kingston's face. It was not the most polite act by Danielson, but it was also funny to The Don Callis Family member, Powerhouse Hobbs.

Taking to Twitter/X, Hobbs reacted to Bryan Danielson spitting on Eddie Kingston's face by sharing a funny GIF.

"He just spit in ya face HA," Powerhouse Hobbs shared.

You can check out Powerhouse Hobbs' tweet below:

Only time will tell how Eddie Kingston responds to Bryan Danielson after the disrespectful incident that unfolded on AEW Collision.

