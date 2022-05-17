"That was an honor to me" - AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs shares details about his  conversation with wrestling legend

Powerhouse Hobbs recently shared a few stories in an interview about his interaction with WCW legend Butch Reed on social media.

Reed was a former WCW World Tag Team Champion alongside Ron Simmons as "Doom," wherein they were managed by Teddy Long. He was also involved in the main event of the very first WWE Survivor Series in 1987, alongside Andre the Giant, King Kong Bundy, Rick Rude, and One Man Gang.

On the other hand, Hobbs is currently associated with Team Taz alongside FTW Champion Ricky Starks, Taz, and HOOK. He and Starks are fresh off a feud against Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee.

Speaking on Jason Powell's Wrestling Perspective podcast, Hobbs said he was elated when Reed tagged him in an Instagram post about the former's shirt. He said they exchanged phone numbers and Instagram messages as a result, even though he never got to talk to him personally.

"I was dropping my son off at preschool one morning and we’re at a red light. I got this Instagram tag. Butch Reed had an Instagram and he tagged one of my first shirts on it. I geeked out over it so much. Then I sent the message to him. He replied back to the message, we exchanged phone numbers, but we actually never got the chance to speak. We only chatted through Instagram messages," Powerhouse Hobbs said.

Hobbs then revealed that Reed was a huge fan of his, and it was an honor for him. The upstart added that Butch's son sent him a message when the wrestling legend passed away, a gesture he deeply appreciated.

"I was told by him that he was a huge fan. That was an honor to me because I had the old WCW Galoob Doom figures, so that meant the world to me. The fact that he said he was a massive fan meant so much to me. I actually found out he passed away when I was in the Dallas airport. His son sent me a heartfelt message. So that’s something that I will always hold dear to my heart," Hobbs added. (H/T WrestlingNews.Co)

It should be noted that Reed passed away on February 5, 2021, due to complications from two heart attacks.

Powerhouse Hobbs wants to be the first black world champion in AEW

During the same podcast, Powerhouse Hobbs shared his career goals, like winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Starks and the TNT Championship as a solo competitor. He emphatically proclaimed that he would be the first-ever African-American AEW World Champion in the company's history.

"Personal goal of mine is being the first African-American AEW World Champion. And any title I get, I’m gonna, I know how to fight and I know what it’s like to starve and struggle."

Last week on, Dynamite, Hobbs, and Starks had a staredown against Lee, Strickland, Luchasaurus, and Christian. It will be interesting to see if Hobbs and Starks will challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. It also remains to be seen if Hobbs will eventually be inserted into the world title picture.

What are your thoughts on Powerhouse Hobbs' social media interaction with Butch Reed? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Pratik Singh