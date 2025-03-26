Prayers up for former WWE star Maria Kanellis

Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis has taken to social media regarding one of her recent ventures. She mentioned a recent procedure that she had to go through for this.

Kanellis is known for her time in WWE in the mid- to late 2000s. She even made a return to the company alongside her husband, Mike Bennett, for a three-year stint from 2017 to 2020. Her last venture in the wrestling world was her stint with AEW and ROH that spanned across the last five years.

On Instagram, Maria Kanellis revealed that she went through a procedure and was waiting for the results of the biopsy. The former WWE 24/7 Champion also mentioned that this was the initial step, as she and her husband have been attempting IVF. The 43-year-old also thanked the staff of the fertility clinic.

"Yesterday I had a polyp removed from my uterus. Hopefully, the biopsy comes back clear, then we can move forward with IVF. They took such good care of me at @fertilitycentersofillinois; thank you to the entire staff!" Kanellis wrote.

Maria Kanellis revealed why she took a step back from wrestling

Two months ago, the former WWE Superstar revealed that her contract with AEW had come to an end. However, it seems that she has no intention of pursuing another path in the wrestling industry.

During a recent edition of her Adult Conversations podcast alongside her husband, Maria revealed her thought process as her contract was coming to an end. She was torn between continuing to go on in the industry but ultimately chose to take a step back.

"As my contract was coming up, I was very much like, I went back and forth. I'm like, 'Okay, what do I want to be next? Where do I want to go? Do I want to do this? Do I want to try and fight for this company or go this way?' At the end of the day, I kind of took a step back and was like, 'You know what, I don't think I want that right now.' I want to be a mom. I want that to be enough, but I also want to find fulfillment in other things that I'm super passionate about," she said.

It is unclear whether this is the end of Maria Kanellis in wrestling, but for now, she is focused on pursuing her endeavors and goals outside the industry.

