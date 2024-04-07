"Prince Devitt, you are all elite!" "It's happening" - Fans erupt after Finn Balor suffers a big loss at WrestleMania XL

Following his loss of both tag team titles at WrestleMania XL, fans have speculated that Finn Balor could be on his way out of the promotion and heading to AEW.

Earlier tonight, The Judgment Day put their tag team titles on the line against six other squads. They entered the match holding both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships but left the venue holding none. Awesome Truth ended up with the RAW tag titles, while Grayson Waller and Austin Theory captured the blue brand's belts.

It was reported that Finn Balor's contract with WWE will expire within the year. This was previously set to expire immediately after WrestleMania, but a new deal has brought its expiry to a few months after The Showcase of the Immortals. With no extension being made official yet, this has prompted some speculation among the fans.

Some fans believed this meant that he would be leaving the promotion once his contract expired. Many fans looked forward to him making the move, with others already thinking of potential matches he could have elsewhere, including one against Jay White.

Other fans were not amused by the idea but for different reasons. Some felt that this move was not possible, while other AEW fans were not on board with the idea of him jumping ship.

Finn Balor gets "pinned" during ladder match

During the six-pack ladder match earlier tonight, Finn Balor fell victim to one of R-Truth's innocent shenanigans as he ended up getting pinned despite being in a ladder match.

Over the years, Truth has been known as the comic relief of WWE, and he has quickly become one of the most iconic superstars of the past decade. At one point in the match, he had Balor down in the center of the ring, but instead of setting up a ladder and going for the win, he ended up covering the former Universal Champion for a pin.

He ended up getting a three-count but this would not make any impact, except for a few laughs from the fans in attendance. The Miz had to remind him of the match rules.

At this point, it remains to be seen how Finn Balor's future in WWE will go and whether he will decide to remain with the company moving forward or explore other ventures.

