"Probably mean nothing in a month" - WCW veteran feels Nikki Bella would not move the needle in AEW

A WCW veteran feels that Nikki Bella would not be able to boost ticket sales if she moved to AEW.

Konnan is the latest to weigh in on Nikki Bella's comments about moving to AEW. Nikki Bella is one of the greatest women performers in the history of WWE. She played a huge role in the women's revolution and was responsible for taking women's wrestling to the next level.

Currently, Nikki and her sister Brie Bella are retired from the ring and are focusing on their business ventures. Recently, Nikki Bella mentioned that she was considering joining AEW after watching Mercedes Mone's debut for the company. Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan believed that even if Nikki joined AEW, it would do little to boost viewership:

“I think that maybe Tony [Khan] thinks that all right the diva show whatever it was called remember?…..They have followers, Mone has followers, this guy has….if we can get all their followers to come but that’s not happening, you know, I don’t know if they’re seeing the show and going what is this. But yeah, it’s not happening, you know, and so he’s going to bring Nikki [Bella] in another name that people recognize who will probably mean nothing in a month or less.” [2:00 - 2:30]

Tony Khan is open to signing Nikki Bella in AEW

Tony Khan has shown a great penchant for hiring former WWE stars such as Andrade El Idolo, Cody Rhodes, Brodie Lee, Matt Hardy, and many more. Hence, when Nikki expressed interest to join his promotion, he was open to the idea.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Tony Khan mentioned that he would be interested in having Nikki in AEW since she and Brie Bella are like family because of Bryan Danielson. He also stated that Nikki's comments meant the world to him:

"If Nikki Garcia ever wanted to come in to AEW, I would be very interested in that. I think the world of her. I have so much respect for Nicole and Brie, they're like family to us because Bryan [Danielson] is like a part of my family, and that makes Brie and Nicole part of the family. So... I have so much respect for both of them, and if Nikki was interested in coming to AEW, we would love to have her here, any time," Tony Khan said.

It will be interesting to see if Nikki Bella will ever join Tony Khan's promotion in the future.

If you use any of the quotes in this article then please link to the original source with an h/t to Sportskeeda.