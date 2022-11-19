"Probably needs rehab again" - Twitter concerned about Jon Moxley's well-being following half-hearted promo on Dynamite

Current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was the closing act on this past week's episode of Dynamite. This was not one of Moxley's best promos, leaving fans slightly baffled by the segment and deeply concerned for his health.
Moxley came out to talk about the challenger for his AEW World Title, MJF. During the promo segment, Moxley seemed entirely off his game. He was unsure of when the Full Gear pay-per-view was going to take place and also at one point walked off mid-way and then returned back to have a stare-down with Friedman.
Some fans felt that the three-time world champion was disinterested in the segment, especially after him not being able to remember the exact date of one of the promotion's major events.
"You can tell he's irritated and p***** off" a fan tweeted.
Fans quickly hopped on Twitter and shared their concerns for the world champion. They were deeply worried that Moxley's demons had returned and he was drinking once again.
People also felt that Tony Khan was overworking the world champion as the initial plan for Jon Moxley was for him to go on vacation, post-All Out, but since CM Punk was stripped of his title and was suspended, Moxley needed to cancel his vacation plans and continue to work reclaiming the Title once again.
A few fans also subtly noted that Moxley seems to be veering down a similar route to Punk.
In reality, the AEW Champion has held down the fort for the promotion in perhaps its most challenging couple of months and is probably due to take his break from the spotlight.
Wrestling veteran believes WWE's Seth Rollins is currently more over than Jon Moxley
A few wrestling veterans have expressed that Jon Moxley, as the top champion, is not doing very well for AEW. Adding that they feel that the mid-card Title holders in WWE are doing much better than the three-time AEW World Champion.
This was the topic of conversation on the recent episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast. One fan asked Konnan and Disco Inferno if they felt the Intercontinental and US titles were being showcased as more prestigious prizes than AEW's Titles. Disco Inferno mentioned that the sole reason for this was that WWE has far fewer Titles than Tony Khan's promotion.
Inferno also stated that WWE's Intercontinental and US Titles are superior to all AEW titles.
“Those three Titles (WWE Unidsputed Title, Intercontinental Title, and United States Title) are far more prestigious than any Title I think that’s on the AEW show right now.” [H/T Sportskeeda]
Konnan also agreed with Inferno's comments and claimed that Seth Rollins is more over than Jon Moxley at the moment.
