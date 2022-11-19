"Probably needs rehab again" - Twitter concerned about Jon Moxley's well-being following half-hearted promo on Dynamite

Current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was the closing act on this past week's episode of Dynamite. This was not one of Moxley's best promos, leaving fans slightly baffled by the segment and deeply concerned for his health.

Moxley came out to talk about the challenger for his AEW World Title, MJF. During the promo segment, Moxley seemed entirely off his game. He was unsure of when the Full Gear pay-per-view was going to take place and also at one point walked off mid-way and then returned back to have a stare-down with Friedman.

Some fans felt that the three-time world champion was disinterested in the segment, especially after him not being able to remember the exact date of one of the promotion's major events.

Kenny Olivier @KennyOlivier69



This week's A disinterested world champion, half empty arena with lifeless crowd and a trademark botch!This week's #AEWDynamite was pure 🗑️🗑️🗑️ A disinterested world champion, half empty arena with lifeless crowd and a trademark botch! This week's #AEWDynamite was pure 🗑️🗑️🗑️ https://t.co/Zm2iKAeD6A

Joe Yankee @Joeyankee718 @AEW Would it kill the champion of the company to know that the pay-per-view is Saturday and not Sunday? He said it twice. I mean Jesus. @AEW Would it kill the champion of the company to know that the pay-per-view is Saturday and not Sunday? He said it twice. I mean Jesus.

"You can tell he's irritated and p***** off" a fan tweeted.

Fans quickly hopped on Twitter and shared their concerns for the world champion. They were deeply worried that Moxley's demons had returned and he was drinking once again.

Ripper99 @Ripper991 @JobberNationTV Probably needs rehab again. Tony doesn't test and doesn't care about that in the wrestles that work for him. @JobberNationTV Probably needs rehab again. Tony doesn't test and doesn't care about that in the wrestles that work for him.

B̯̆O̙̖̳͌ͥ͋ɄL͕̇D̈́͐ͣḘR̯͓͇̗̦̻S͐̈̌́̏ @Boulders3030



Hate to say it, but all signs are pointing at him being back on the sauce. smh @JobberNationTV When ppl were doing the before/after pics of his sobriety, I remember when he was drinking, dude always had a beet-red face and looked tired.Hate to say it, but all signs are pointing at him being back on the sauce. smh @JobberNationTV When ppl were doing the before/after pics of his sobriety, I remember when he was drinking, dude always had a beet-red face and looked tired. Hate to say it, but all signs are pointing at him being back on the sauce. smh

Cutrer @cutrer35 @JobberNationTV Maybe he was drunk and thought Stone Cold was interviewing him? @JobberNationTV Maybe he was drunk and thought Stone Cold was interviewing him?

People also felt that Tony Khan was overworking the world champion as the initial plan for Jon Moxley was for him to go on vacation, post-All Out, but since CM Punk was stripped of his title and was suspended, Moxley needed to cancel his vacation plans and continue to work reclaiming the Title once again.

fiji max 🇦🇱 @maxlikesmovies they have him working because they don’t know how to run a business @JobberNationTV dude was supposed to be on vacation with his wifethey have him working because they don’t know how to run a business @JobberNationTV dude was supposed to be on vacation with his wife 😭 they have him working because they don’t know how to run a business

Vincent Kennedy @GhettoVincentK @JobberNationTV I'm going to go with he's just mentally checked out. No reason to drag his name thru the mud on speculation imo. @JobberNationTV I'm going to go with he's just mentally checked out. No reason to drag his name thru the mud on speculation imo.

9.5 With a Curve @Mont45207159 JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV



He seemed REALLY off in this segment.



I hope its just him being mentally checked out waiting for his vacation.



But with his history, theres always a concern with things like this Serious question: Is Moxley ok?He seemed REALLY off in this segment.I hope its just him being mentally checked out waiting for his vacation.But with his history, theres always a concern with things like this twitter.com/KennyOlivier69… Serious question: Is Moxley ok?He seemed REALLY off in this segment. I hope its just him being mentally checked out waiting for his vacation.But with his history, theres always a concern with things like this twitter.com/KennyOlivier69… It's almost like they could have had a completely different person win the title and allowed Mox to have his time off as they began building a new main event star... Oh well twitter.com/JobberNationTV… It's almost like they could have had a completely different person win the title and allowed Mox to have his time off as they began building a new main event star... Oh well twitter.com/JobberNationTV…

A few fans also subtly noted that Moxley seems to be veering down a similar route to Punk.

Todd Smith @todd400 @JobberNationTV Maybe he is injured and old and works with children and needs a muffin @JobberNationTV Maybe he is injured and old and works with children and needs a muffin

Anthony Carroll @PeeWii1306 @JobberNationTV Maybe he's realizing he's working with children, and he may be a 3x champion, but he's always been a rational champ. He was just there to get the belt to Omega, then again just to job it to Punk, and now just to pass it to MJF @JobberNationTV Maybe he's realizing he's working with children, and he may be a 3x champion, but he's always been a rational champ. He was just there to get the belt to Omega, then again just to job it to Punk, and now just to pass it to MJF

In reality, the AEW Champion has held down the fort for the promotion in perhaps its most challenging couple of months and is probably due to take his break from the spotlight.

Wrestling veteran believes WWE's Seth Rollins is currently more over than Jon Moxley

A few wrestling veterans have expressed that Jon Moxley, as the top champion, is not doing very well for AEW. Adding that they feel that the mid-card Title holders in WWE are doing much better than the three-time AEW World Champion.

This was the topic of conversation on the recent episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast. One fan asked Konnan and Disco Inferno if they felt the Intercontinental and US titles were being showcased as more prestigious prizes than AEW's Titles. Disco Inferno mentioned that the sole reason for this was that WWE has far fewer Titles than Tony Khan's promotion.

Inferno also stated that WWE's Intercontinental and US Titles are superior to all AEW titles.

“Those three Titles (WWE Unidsputed Title, Intercontinental Title, and United States Title) are far more prestigious than any Title I think that’s on the AEW show right now.” [H/T Sportskeeda]

Konnan also agreed with Inferno's comments and claimed that Seth Rollins is more over than Jon Moxley at the moment.

