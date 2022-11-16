Wrestling legend says WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins is better than a major AEW star

Former WCW mainstay Konnan recently compared WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins to Jon Moxley, claiming that Rollins is miles ahead of the reigning AEW World Champion.

Rollins became the United States Champion for the second time after dethroning Bobby Lashley on the October 10 episode of RAW. He recently retained the title against Judgment Day leader Finn Balor before getting waylayed by an irate Austin Theory.

Moxley, on the other hand, is the first-ever three-time AEW World Champion. He won the Tournament of Champions final against Bryan Danielson at Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 21 to secure the title.

On the bonus mailbag episode of the Keepin It' 100 podcast, Disco Inferno suggested singles titles in WWE were much more relevant than those from All Elite Wrestling.

"Those three titles [US, IC and WWE titles] are far more prestigious than any title I think that's on the AEW show right now," Inferno said. [13:29 - 13:35]

Konnan shared his thoughts about whose title reign was better by putting The Visionary ahead of The Purveyor of Violence.

"I don't know, I think [Seth] Rollins," Konnan added. [14:05 - 14:06]

Rollins and Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) were once teammates, along with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They were part of an iconic faction called The Shield.

Former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley is scheduled to appear on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will defend his title against Maxwell Jacob Friedman this Saturday in the main event at Full Gear. The rivals have been exchanging verbal jabs in the build-up to the high-profile match.

Before putting his title on the line in New Jersey, The Purveyor of Violence will appear on this week's Dynamite. He will have the opportunity to confront Friedman before they finally clash on November 19.

MJF has promised he would one hundred percent beat Moxley at the pay-per-view to prove the naysayers wrong. Meanwhile, the champion will likely aim to gain the upper-hand heading into the title defense.

Do you think Seth Rollins' title reign is better than Jon Moxley's? Sound off in the comments section below.

