Prominent AEW star discloses the one critique he has for Tony Khan's booking

A major AEW star recently commented on what Tony Khan can do to improve his Promotion's presentation.

While the Jacksonville-based Promotion has had significant success so far, it is yet to reach the popularity of WWE. Recent months have also seen a rise in criticism for AEW, with much of it directed at Tony Khan's booking methods.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on what Tony Khan could change about the show.

"I think if I had one suggestion for Tony Khan, I think I would try and focus a little more on the storytelling of the different characters, really highlight every character's journeys a lot more. I think it's still very important. I know it's a very sports-centric program, AEW Dynamite, and they want the matches to be the best of the best quality and yet, with quality, and I totally respect that. I feel like professional wrestling, a big part of it is the sportsmanship and the showmanship." (H/T Fightful)

Matt Hardy previously talked about how his plans with Jeff Hardy in AEW did not proceed

The Broken One is apparently quite the planner, with him admitting that he had the whole year planned after Jeff Hardy joined Tony Khan's roster.

However, Jeff's arrest last year left the plans unfulfilled, forcing Matt to let go of the storyline he had envisioned. Speaking on his podcast, the veteran stated:

"Before Jeff had his incident, we were going into that tag team match. We planned on the AEW tag team titles and we figured, we kinda had a whole summer planned for the Hardy Boyz, into the fall. We kinda knew what we were doing all the way, whatever. It was very difficult once Jeff had to go away, because I was just kinda left with nothing." (28:15 onwards)

With Jeff's case now closed, it remains to be seen when the two brothers will unite again.

