WWE legend says major plans "went up in smoke" due to Jeff Hardy's arrest

Jeff Hardy's arrest apparently derailed a WWE veteran's plans for a run.

The Charismatic Enigma's entry into AEW led to fans anticipating a massive storyline involving his brother. Sure enough, Matt Hardy and his brother immediately collided with the Young Bucks. However, Jeff's arrest last year put a halt to their match, leaving Matt alone in the Promotion.

On a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the Broken One spoke about his previous plans with his brother that never came to fruition:

"Before Jeff had his incident, we were going into that tag team match. We planned on the AEW tag team titles and we figured, we kinda had a whole summer planned for the Hardy Boyz, into the fall. We kinda knew what we were doing all the way, whatever. It was very difficult once Jeff had to go away, because I was just kinda left with nothing. There was a little story I did with Christian for a few weeks that started, and then basically I was just kinda floating because all the plans that I had had were kinda, went up in smoke. " (28:15 - 28:48)

Matt Hardy has also spoken about his future plans in AEW if Jeff Hardy returns

While the Hardy Brothers' run was cut short due to Jeff's arrest, Matt apparently has big plans if his brother returns in the foreseeable future.

Speaking on the same episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the Broken One revealed his wish to have a triple threat tag team match involving the Lucha Bros and the Young Bucks, alongside Jeff Hardy:

"If we are doing a modern day TLC match, I would put the Young Bucks, one of their greatest rivals ever The Lucha Bros, and the Hardys in it, and we would have a triple threat ladder match. It's something that might realistically happen actually, going forward." (44:54 - 45:09)

CageiVerse @CageiVerse #twitch #wwe2k22 #efed AND NEWW!!!! In their first night with CTW the Lucha Brothers win the CTW World Tag Team Championships in a triple threat ladder match!!!! #caw

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Matt Hardy in the coming weeks.

