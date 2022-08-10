"They [WWE] never actually got to a point" - Promising AEW star discloses the reason for signing with Tony Khan's promotion

The Factory member Anthony Ogogo recently opened up about signing with AEW instead of WWE.

Ogogo made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the March 31, 2021, episode of Dynamite. He joined forces with QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo. He also feuded with Cody Rhodes during the initial stages of his career in the company.

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Anthony Ogogo disclosed the details behind him signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion. He stated that while WWE spoke to his agent, the global juggernaut didn't offer him a contract:

"To a degree. They [WWE] never actually got to a point where they offered me money. But they did speak to my agent and they were talking numbers and the numbers were better than the AEW numbers. I was going to be the first developmental talent that they [AEW] signed...I think they [AEW] actually offered me a contract because they were like ‘He might not accept this because it is not the best contract. But if he does accept it, then let’s see how much he wants it,'" said Ogogo. [H/T: Insight]

Ogogo added that after meeting with Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes and seeing their vision for the company, he decided to join them.

AEW star Anthony Ogogo gave his thoughts on an infamous angle with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

During the same interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Ogogo opened up about the 'weigh-in' angle with Cody Rhodes during their feud in 2021. He slammed the whole idea as "f*cking dogsh*t" and added that it felt "a bit drab":

"F*cking dogsh*t mate, f*cking dogsh*t! So Cody said to me that we were going to do a weigh-in. I’m like ‘Cool, so what’s going to happen?’ And Cody is brilliant, he is brilliant at what he does and he has got a great mind for it, he is a really good coach, great promo coach. I’m like ‘Cool, who is getting knocked out? What are we going to do.’ [Cody responds] ‘It’s a weigh-in, we are not going to touch.’ I’m like oh, I have watched enough wrestling to know that that’s a bit drab, a bit of sh*t," said Ogogo.

The American Nightmare faced Anthony Ogogo at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view and emerged victorious after a bout that lasted almost 12 minutes.

Do you think Ogogo will become a main-event star in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below!

