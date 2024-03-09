"Punk has always been engaging" - AEW star makes a surprising claim about CM Punk

A top name in AEW has made a surprising claim regarding CM Punk, showering praise on the WWE superstar. The individual in question is Jeff Jarrett.

The Voice of the Voiceless is widely held to be one of the greatest talkers in wrestling. The Chicago native stood out among his peers for his ability to push and elevate storylines with his words in WWE and during his brief run in AEW.

Speaking on My World with Jeff Jarrett, The Last Outlaw shared his insight on how wrestlers project certain impressions through their promos, praising CM Punk as an engaging storyteller on the microphone.

"Some people have different auras that they give off, some are more cocky or arrogant, or likable, or even standoffish.. Punk has always been engaging."

Jarrett reflected on the practice and repetition necessary for talent to sharpen their promo skills against the right opponents.

"I saw a promo not too long ago a Ring Of Honor promo he did. The gift of gab, I think the seed is always in somebody, but you've just got to grow it, water it, nurture it, blossom it, and then you've got to get the right opponent and then you've got to do it again, again, and again.. Nothing replaces reps in this business." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Punk, a former AEW World Champion, is on the shelf because of an injury he sustained during the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble.

Jeff Jarrett revealed why he did not sign AEW's Bryan Danielson to TNA in 2009

Bryan Danielson was considered by many in the industry to be the best wrestler in the world when he finished up with Ring of Honor in 2009. The American Dragon competed in the independent scene before signing with WWE.

Although Danielson had appeared in several promotions before his return to the Stamford-based promotion in WWE Summerslam 2010, one company he did not work for was TNA. Jeff Jarrett, the founder of the Nashville-based promotion, recently elaborated on the matter.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Double J explained why TNA did not bring in the former WWE Champion.

“He was under contract to those guys [ROH], and I believe when he came up for renewal... I’ve made my comments on Bryan through the years, he’s, if not the current best [wrestler in the world]. He’s certainly always been one of the best storytellers. Yeah, he can do all the different moves and all that. But since this is 2009, the roster we just talked about was jam-full. And he was under contract, I think it was good for Dave [Meltzer] to write, 'Hey, he’s wrestler of the year, but TNA’s ever thought about it.' Well, he’s under contract, do.”

Bryan Danielson was last seen on the screen during the March 6, 2024, edition of AEW Dynamite, confronting Will Ospreay after his victory over Kyle Fletcher.

