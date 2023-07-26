"Punk wants to die" – CM Punk teasing WWE target's debut on AEW Collision has fans excited

CM Punk recently teased Rush's debut on AEW Collision. This was following the luchador's announcement yesterday on social media that he had re-signed with AEW, despite being sought after by WWE as well.

Rush's last match with the promotion was over two months ago, when he tagged with the rest of his faction La Facción Ingobernable to take on The Acclaimed. Since then, the Mexican luchador was in the middle of talks regarding his future as his contract with AEW was set to expire around September this year.

Just recently, CM Punk reposted Rush's Instagram story of his contract signing on his account. He had only one word to say: "Collider," a possible hint that the LFI member could appear on Collision. Excited, fans reacted to this post.

"CM Punk wants Rush for #AEWCollision."

Many fans jokingly mentioned how Punk should not even attempt to face Rush. The luchador is known for his hard-hitting style of fighting, something that Punk may not be ready for.

"Punk wants to die," a fan joked.

"Punk don’t want none of this man," a fan commented.

Other fans expressed their delight at the possible scenario, as they all love Rush as a wrestler. They also praised CM Punk for "picking up all the hard hitting luchas" for Collision.

"Punk picking up all the hard hitting luchas on Collision," a fan mentioned.

"Common Punk W," a fan tweeted.

"That's pretty sure that Rush is gonna be there. He's a huuuge friend of Andrade," a fan suggested.

"I like Rush. He's a very talented wrestler," another fan wrote.

WCW veteran believes one storyline with CM Punk could have saved Collision's numbers

Many people in the industry have spoken about what they believe would be the perfect storyline for CM Punk, which is a feud against The Elite. There is real-life heat between them which could be used to fuel a storyline that could make ratings go up.

While speaking on a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, WCW veteran Disco Inferno expressed similar sentiments. He discussed how even with Punk, Collision's numbers are close to Rampage's, and a big storyline and feud with The Elite is the only way to bring those numbers up.

"If Punk wasn't going to come back and do the angle with [The] Elite, I thought it would fall flat... [Collision] is doing Rampage numbers, nobody cares... The show is basically Rampage. It's easy to miss, nothing is going on," Disco Inferno said. ( H/T Wrestling Inc )

Currently, the Straight Edge Superstar could be in a possible feud with Ricky Starks, who has sneakily gotten the better of him these past two weeks, the first to ever do so in a while.

What are your ideas on Punk's next possible feud? Let us know in the comments section below.

