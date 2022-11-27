Create

"Put him on that Seth Rollins Authority rocket to stardom" - Wrestling world urges Triple H to re-sign underutilized AEW star to WWE

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Nov 27, 2022 10:15 PM IST
Will Triple H sign an AEW star to WWE?

The pro-wrestling community believes that Triple H needs to sign an AEW star back to the WWE roster.

The star in question is Adam Cole. Previously one of the foremost performers on NXT, the Panama City Playboy made his debut in AEW back on September 5 last year. Since he enteredony Khan's roster, he has featured regularly on TV in various feuds against stars like Hangman Adam Page and Jeff Hardy.

However, Cole has been absent from AEW for a significant period recently, owing to a concussion injury. During his absence, fans have pondered over whether the star was better off in NXT.

With Triple H now ascending to the position of CCO in WWE, many fans apparently want Adam Cole to return to his former promotion. It is no secret that Cole was heavily pushed by The Game, who is expected to give him the same treatment should he return to WWE.

@AdamColePro Come back to wwe baybay
it's weird seeing a WWE War Games match without Adam Cole in it
@AdamColePro @DX4LIFEE Great picture! 👍🏼 So when are you coming back home BAYBAY?@WWE
i miss adam cole so much. twitter.com/puroresuflow/s…
@Jtaexix @annacdemarco yes he was stale: Also Adam Cole: youtu.be/gywDIcUMOCA
Miss these with Adam Cole in NXT twitter.com/puroresuflow/s…
@TheEnemiesPE3 @TripleH needs to bring @AdamColePro back and put him on that Seth Rollins Authority rocket to stardom and let him revamp the feuds with @JohnnyGargano @KingRicochet @FinnBalor @CiampaWWE and new ones with @AJStylesOrg and @WWERollins 🙌
@deonteddj adam cole in 2019>>>
@AdamColePro miss ya brother on the big screen but glad we got you on twitch
@AdamColePro is my favorite current wrestler
@RhianRozek It’s been fine. I still think the best one was one with ciampa and Adam cole table spot

It remains to be seen whether Adam Cole will consider jumping ship again in the future.

A WWE veteran believes that Adam Cole cannot be a top star

While the Panama City Playboy certainly has a dedicated fanbase in both WWE and AEW, Vince Russo believes he doesn't have what it takes to be a top star at the moment.

In an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo spoke up about his thoughts on Adam Cole:

"Here's the problem. If there is one Adam Cole, I am okay. We got the David-Goliath thing, I am okay. But the problem is when you have got 10 guys, you know, [Mustafa] Ali, you know Johnny Gargano. When you've got 10 guys that look like this, now we got an issue. If it's just him, we can get it over." [From 4:35 to 5:06]
youtube-cover

Only time will tell if Adam Cole will respond to these comments by the veteran in the future.

Do you think Adam Cole should stay in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

