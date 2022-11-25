"Puts it in another gear" - 29-year-old AEW star receives immense praise from Jeff Jarrett 

On November 2, 2022, Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut and took on his age-old rival, Sting, at Full-Gear. He also praised one of the pillars of All Elite Wrestling for his intensity.

Jarrett teamed up with Jay Lethal against Darby Allin & Sting at Full Gear. However, Double-J and Jay Lethal took the loss. Lethal recently opened up about teaming up with Jeff Jarrett in AEW and working alongside the WWE Hall of Famer.

The WWE Hall of Famer briefly discussed his AEW in-ring debut and described how it was a surreal experience speaking on his podcast, My World with Jeff Jarrett.

“This past weekend was surreal. It was really, really surreal,” he said. I was curious to see where the placement was gonna be with me and old Stinger and the tag. I’ll tell you one thing. Darby puts it in another gear from the time he comes through the curtain.” (HT - WrestleZone)

Jeff Jarrett is set to take on a new role in AEW as the Director of Business Development for Tony Khan's promotion.

Jarrett discussed how great it was to re-share the ring AEW Legend

Jeff Jarrett talked about his age-old rival, Sting. Jarrett described the significance of once again sharing the ring with him. He made it clear that he is grateful and aware of the opportunity to wrestle "The Icon."

On sharing the ring with Sting, Jarrett said:

“When old Stinger turned around in the ring and it was just me and him in the ring….. Lot of moments. Life is about moments,” Jarrett said. “This industry’s certainly about moments, but that is a moment that is etched in my brain. I don’t lose sight of the gratitude coming out of it, both of us, at our stage of our career.” (HT - WrestleZone)

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



I look forward to expanding the



Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team.Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett.I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc, @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team.Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! https://t.co/CSncHam8U0

Later, Tony Khan announced that Double J was officially "All Elite." The former world champion will serve as the Director of Business Development for AEW. He is expected to expand the promotion's live event calendar in 2023.

What are your thoughts on Jeff Jarrett signing with All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes