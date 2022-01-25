AEW star takes a shot at security from Edge's segment on WWE RAW

AEW star QT Marshall recently joked about Edge's segment from this week's WWE RAW, where he and his wife, Beth Phoenix, wiped out loads of security guys on the ringside.

In the main event of the Monday night show, The Miz threw a party for his wife Maryse's birthday. The couple took several digs at Edge and Beth Phoenix during the segment.

However, The Rated R Superstar and the former Women's Champion played spoilsport by interrupting the proceedings and taking down security guards with relative ease. Though the babyface duo couldn't get their hands on Miz and Maryse, they stood tall as the show went off the air.

Post-show, a Twitter user made fun of the segment, tweeting that one of the "inept" security guys, who Edge and Phoenix beat up, could someday become like QT Marshall.

The AEW star quickly took notice of the tweet and responded by writing that he was 'one of a kind.' Check out Marshall's tweet below:

Edge recently traveled to watch a match featuring two AEW stars

It's no secret that Edge is very close to former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). The duo helped the Hall of Famer train for his sensational comeback at Royal Rumble 2020, where he was a surprise entrant.

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR Made a little road trip to see this one and catch up with some old friends. Made a little road trip to see this one and catch up with some old friends. https://t.co/qTG9LSDUWQ

The former WWE Champion recently shared that he made a short road trip to catch FTR wrestle the legendary Rock 'n' Roll Express at an indie show. The match was part of Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson's farewell tour. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler emerged victorious in the contest.

As for the WWE Hall of Famer, he's gearing up for WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday. He will team up with Beth Phoenix to take on The Miz and Maryse in a star-studded mixed tag team bout.

What did you make of the main event on this week's WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

