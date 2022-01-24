Edge comments on recent reunion with ex-WWE tag team, NWA legends

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has commented on an independent wrestling event that he recently attended.

At the event, a match between FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood), formerly The Revival in WWE, and legendary former NWA World Tag Team Champions The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Robert Gibson & Ricky Morton) took place, which prompted the former WWE Champion to take to Twitter.

In the tweet, the Canadian superstar talked about making the journey to see the match, and referred to its participants as his "old friends."

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR Made a little road trip to see this one and catch up with some old friends. Made a little road trip to see this one and catch up with some old friends. https://t.co/qTG9LSDUWQ

The match took place as part of the Rock 'n' Roll Express farewell tour, and is one of the final in-ring appearances the iconic duo will make as an active tag team, having founded their partnership in 1983. From there, they would wrestle and gain championship success in more-or-less every major promotion/territory in the United States.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were victorious in the contest.

Edge has referenced FTR on WWE TV since their release

During his program with Seth Rollins, the Rated R superstar mentioned the former tag team champions in a call for help.

In an angle that featured Rollins invading the Hall of Famer's home, the Ultimate Opportunist called his wife, Beth Phoenix, and told her that he'd sent "Daniel and David" over to their house to help out.

"Daniel and David" are the real names of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, who both lived in close proximity to the Canadian superstar's home. FTR even acknowledged the reference on Twitter.

The Rated R superstar and Beth Phoenix are set to take on The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match at the 2022 Royal Rumble event.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see Edge work with FTR in the future? Are you excited to see him team up with his wife? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Could Paige return at this year's Royal Rumble? Learn more from our experts right here

Edited by Genci Papraniku