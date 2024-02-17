"Queen I consider you one of mine" - Mark Henry sends a message to AEW star

WWE legend Mark Henry recently sent a message to a name that was recently confirmed to have struck a deal with AEW.

The performer in question is Queen Aminata, whose signing was made official by Tony Khan with the customary All Elite graphic following her victory on this week's edition of AEW Rampage.

Aminata has been featured heavily on TV over the last few weeks, losing to the likes of Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, and others. However, her losing streak on TV finally ended on the latest Rampage, where she defeated Anna Jay in a fun back-and-forth affair. Following the match, Tony Khan took to Twitter to congratulate Queen Aminata on her win and confirmed her signing.

As expected, it led to an outpouring of love and support for Aminata, with many wishing her the best for signing with All Elite Wrestling. The latest to send her a message is Mark Henry. The AEW broadcaster lavished praise on Aminata and added that he considered her one of his own.

"I didn’t find you! But Queen I consider you one of mine because you listen like no other. Congratulations! You are a living black history moment," tweeted Henry.

AEW star Mark Henry doesn't think Cody Rhodes would defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

On a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Mark Henry boldly predicted that Cody Rhodes may fall short yet again at WrestleMania 40. Henry thinks Cody winning the Undisputed Universal Title after Reigns surpasses Hulk Hogan's record of holding the gold for 1,474 days would mean more"

"'The story continues' would be the thing now," Henry said. "Roman Reigns would go on to beat [Hulk] Hogan's record in this new equation, and the story is continuing. And then you get to — finally — Roman Reigns is the all-time winningest wrestler in the history of pro wrestling, and now you have Cody beat him. Doesn't it mean more?"

It remains to be seen what direction WWE heads into with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

