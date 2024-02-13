WWE legend explains why Cody Rhodes might not be allowed to beat Roman Reigns until September 2024

A WWE legend recently shared an interesting take about the WrestleMania XL main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

The name in question is Mark Henry, who is currently signed to AEW. The World Strongest Man stated that the WWE could stretch out Rhodes' by making him lose at WrestleMania, allowing Roman Reigns to break Hulk Hogan's WWE Title record, which stands at 1,474 days.

However, this scenario seems unlikely, as The American Nightmare could dethrone Roman Reigns at The Showcase of Immortals.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Henry noted that Reigns may win the main event at WrestleMania to break Hulk Hogan's record by September 2024.

"'The story continues' would be the thing now," Henry said. "Roman Reigns would go on to beat [Hulk] Hogan's record in this new equation, and the story is continuing. And then you get to — finally — Roman Reigns is the all-time winningest wrestler in the history of pro wrestling, and now you have Cody beat him. Doesn't it mean more?" [H/T:WrestlingInc]

Damien Sandow shares his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' current WWE run

Former WWE star Damien Sandow recently reflected on Cody Rhodes' current run with the Stamford-based company. Sandow was Rhodes' tag team partner during his run with the promotion in 2012. He also tagged with The Miz and went on to win the Tag Titles with The A-Lister.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Damien Sandow praised his former tag team partners during his WWE run:

"Cody and I, we were I would say like in terms of the totality of wrestling, we were a very underrated tag team. If you look at what we did in the matches we've had with various people. And we tagged for a minute. And like, We travelled together and stuff, [did you win the titles?] I don't think we did. I think Miz and I did. But no, Cody."

Sandow further praised Cody for his hard work and determination.

"He [Cody Rhodes] has always had a drive and a determination about him. And I'm just very, very glad that he's determined and again, taking the risks that he has, and staying true to who he is. And I think that's just wonderful. Because like when you see someone stay true to who they are, whatever that truth is. Because, like only they can define it. But they kind of reach the apex of what they would like to be and that's awesome." [H/T CVV]

Cody Rhodes is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes finally puts an end to the domination title reign of The Tribal Chief.

