"I'm just very, very glad that he's determined" - Cody Rhodes' former tag team partner praises his current WWE run

Cody Rhodes' second run with WWE has changed the trajectory of his career compared to his first run and the stint he had with All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, Rhodes' former tag team partner praised his ongoing run with the promotion.

In 2012, Cody Rhodes and Damien Sandow created The Rhodes Scholars and worked in the tag team division for a while. The two stars got over and eventually feuded against each other after Sandow became Mr. Money in the Bank in 2013.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Sandow spoke about his run in the tag team division with The Miz and Cody Rhodes. He also praised The A-Lister's work during his final run with WWE.

"Cody and I, we were I would say like in terms of the totality of wrestling, we were a very underrated tag team. If you look at what we did in the matches we've had with various people. And we tagged for a minute. And like, We travelled together and stuff, [did you win the titles?] I don't think we did. I think Miz and I did. But no, Cody."

He added that he's glad with all the hard work The American Nightmare has been putting in his current WWE run.

"He has always had a drive and a determination about him. And I'm just very, very glad that he's determined and again, taking the risks that he has, and staying true to who he is. And I think that's just wonderful. Because like when you see someone stay true to who they are, whatever that truth is. Because, like only they can define it. But they kind of reach the apex of what they would like to be and that's awesome." (H/T CVV)

Former WWE Champion steps up to help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

Last year, Cody Rhodes lost in the main event of WrestleMania 39 against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, the win came at the expense of outside interference.

The Bloodline has always protected The Tribal Chief throughout his title defenses over the past three years. The American Nightmare entered the show without any backup or plan to defeat Roman Reigns.

On a recent episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins came out and asked Cody Rhodes about his plan for WrestleMania 40, as The Rock has already sided with his cousin.

In the end, The Visionary agreed to become The American Nightmare's 'shield' for the event and protect him from The Bloodline and any other unknown threats to the challenger in the main event.

