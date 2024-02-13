"Who would want to be a guy that comes out in a suit" - Cody Rhodes is not genuinely over, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes has been immensely popular among fans since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. However, Vince Russo believes the RAW Superstar is not "genuinely over."

The American Nightmare will take on Roman Reigns in a highly anticipated rematch at WrestleMania 40. The bout was seemingly in jeopardy after Rhodes gave away his spot to The Rock. This caused a major buzz in the pro wrestling world, with fans rallying behind the former Intercontinental Champion, which eventually led to him challenging The Tribal Chief.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained what made a wrestler over with the crowd. The former WWE head writer added that he did not understand the reason behind Cody Rhodes' popularity:

"Part of being genuinely over is 'I want to be that guy.' Everyone wanted to be [Steve] Austin. 'Taker [The Undertaker] was so cool that you wanted to be Taker, you want to be that guy. I can’t see anybody wanting to be the guy who comes out in a three-piece suit. I could see [someone] wanting to be Sting, I get that. I don’t know who would want to be a guy that comes out in a suit and talks over everybody’s head," said Russo. [From 52:22 onwards]

Cody Rhodes often gets the loudest pop from the live crowd and is currently the number-one babyface in WWE. He is also the favorite to end Roman Reigns' historic title reign at WrestleMania 40.

