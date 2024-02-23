Randy Orton finally reveals if he sees AEW as competition to WWE

Randy Orton has shared his comments on AEW and revealed whether he considers the company a credible competitor to WWE.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Orton expressed his views on AEW in relation to Cody Rhodes. The former Intercontinental Champion was granted his WWE release in 2016, after which he worked in independent promotions and companies like IMPACT, ROH, and NJPW.

Rhodes became a founding member of AEW in 2019. He left the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022, returning to WWE. Cody has frequently spoken of Randy Orton's influence as a mentor during his early years in the sports entertainment industry.

Speaking in the interview, Randy Orton shared his views on the role played by Rhodes in the establishment of AEW. He also commented on whether he sees the promotion as legitimate competition to WWE.

"And what he did for the business when he left and what he did for us talent in offering a competition, and I don’t know if I call it competition now, but for a hot second there, Cody was buzzing because he got these guys together, got a ragtag group of guys together and got a TV deal and was drawing eyes from all over the world with this product," Orton said. "And the fact that he came back to us, I think, kind of shows you where the obvious No. 1 place to be is if you’re a pro wrestler." [H/T Fox News]

Randy Orton wants to face John Cena at Wrestlemania

The Apex Predator of WWE will enter the Elimination Chamber for the ninth time, hoping to become the number one contender to Seth Rollins's World Heavyweight Championship. While considering his plans for the event and afterward, Orton revealed that he would like to face John Cena at Wrestlemania.

Orton and Cena have faced each other many times during their WWE careers. While the latter has been focusing on his Hollywood aspirations, the Legend Killer returned to in-ring action at Survivor Series 2023.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Randy Orton spoke about his desire to win the World Heavyweight Championship and face the Leader of Cenation at the Showcase of the Immortals.

"I’d love to win on Saturday and then win that championship another time," said Orton. "I’d love to wrestle John Cena at WrestleMania. But those aren't my biggest goals. My goal is to never take one second of this for granted. That’s my number-one priority," The Viper said.

Orton and Cena had their last singles encounter on a February 2017 episode of Smackdown.

