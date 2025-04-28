Randy Orton was a real-life threat to WWE legend's mother; shocking details emerge

A former WWE veteran has just revealed that Randy Orton and some others were the reason for him not allowing his mother to be involved in a major storyline of his. This was due to their behavior at the time.

Shelton Benjamin had an iconic run with the Stamford-based promotion in the 2000s, and he was involved in several memorable moments. Two decades later, he is still active in the industry as he is signed with AEW as a member of The Hurt Syndicate.

During an interview with Maven on his YouTube Channel, The Standard of Excellence spoke about a time in 2006 when he was to be managed by his "mother." He revealed that Vince McMahon had asked him if he wanted them to bring in his real mother. He ended up rejecting his idea as he did not want her working with some stars on the WWE roster, including Randy Orton.

“Vince actually asked me, ‘Do you want to use your real mama for this?’ My response, ‘Hell no.’ I don’t want to be on the road with my mom, but more importantly, you know how our locker room was at the time, how certain individuals were, and I’ll even throw Randy’s (Orton) name in there because he was one of the ones I would worry about.”

He continued by saying that he thought that Orton and some other individuals would pose a problem if they worked with his mother. Benjamin claimed that they might go over the top with his mother, and that could lead to him getting fired from WWE, as he would not want anyone messing with her.

“Old Randy [Orton] was a problem. Him and other people as well. But if I brought my real mom onto here, and anyone said anything out of line to my mama, my real mother? I’d be fired, and someone would be well. That’s scorched Earth. You don’t mess with my mama.” [13:04 - 14:07]

The veteran also revealed that his mother liked the storyline and would sometimes visit their shows, and she also got to meet his on-screen mother.

Shelton Benjamin says he got a raise after one of his moments in WWE in 2020

Back in the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble, Shelton and Brock Lesnar had a brief moment where it seemed they had allied, but this eventually led to The Beast Incarnate turning on Shelton.

During the same interview with Maven, the veteran revealed that Vince McMahon enjoyed the moment during the match. He enjoyed it so much that he immediately asked talent-relations to give Benjamin a six-figure raise.

"Vince enjoyed it so much. He immediately had talent relations call me in and they gave me a 6 figure raise," he said.

While Shelton Benjamin is known for his time in WWE, he has now opened a new chapter in his career and has looked to be in his best form in a while. The Hurt Syndicate are fan favorites in AEW and the group looks to continue to create great moments with the company.

