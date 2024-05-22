Real-life Bloodline member and first cousin of Roman Reigns addresses potentially signing with AEW or WWE

A real-life Bloodline member and Roman Reigns' first cousin recently addressed his potential future in pro wrestling. The star being discussed here is Zilla Fatu. For those unaware, he is the son of the late legendary Samoan wrestler, Umaga.

In recent months, The Bloodline has added a couple of new members to the faction. Amid Roman Reigns' absence from WWE TV, Solo Sikoa has seemingly become the leader of the group. He has excommunicated Jimmy Uso from the stable and recruited Tama Tonga. At Backlash France, Tonga Loa also combined forces with Sikoa and Tama.

The Bloodline story is getting more interesting with each passing week. Meanwhile, fans are eager to see whether more members will join the heel stable in the coming months. Many have also speculated that Zilla Fatu, who is Roman Reigns' first cousin, could also side with the SmackDown group.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm on Muscle Memory, Zilla Fatu was asked whether he wanted to join AEW or sign with WWE to work with his relatives. The real-life Bloodline member replied:

"Yes, sir. That's [WWE] where the family started. That's where the family's at. So I want a piece of the pie. But the little PS note on the side it's like just has to make sense like, with AEW [or] just with any promotion it just has to make sense, and if WWE, you know, if it makes sense to have me which I feel like it does because I was born into it and I and I know that I'm made to do this without even knowing, it's just beautiful because we don't know like we just don't know," said Fatu.

Zilla Fatu seemingly takes a shot at Roman Reigns

During the same interview with Muscle Memory, the host asked Zilla Fatu about his place at the table. He responded that his family's table was round and everyone was equal.

When asked to comment on Roman Reigns calling himself The Head of the Table, Fatu seemingly took a jab at the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

"He's like one of those kids in the school where like the crazy one where they stand on top of the table [screaming]. Yeah, he's one of those, you know. Here we are just looking at him like, 'Okay, okay, wait till it's our time,' you know. But we all try to be the one but me, personally, I feel like I'm the main one," he said. [From 06:39 to 07:00]

Expand Tweet

Zilla Fatu is currently working on the independent circuit and with Booker T's promotion, Reality of Wrestling. It will be interesting to see what's next for the up-and-coming star.