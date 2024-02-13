Real-life Bloodline member reacts to WWE Hall of Famer taking him under his wing

Zilla Fatu, who is the son of late WWE legend Umaga, has taken to social media to acknowledge the help he has been receiving from a Hall of Famer. The star in question is none other than Mark Henry.

Fatu, who is a wrestler himself, has been going through some tough times over the last few months. He used to work for Booker T’s promotion, Reality of Wrestling. However, he was let go because of “irreconcilable differences.”

Mark Henry recently spoke about Zilla and said that despite all the mistakes, everybody deserved a second chance and that Fatu deserved one as well. The World's Strongest Man also said that he had taken Zilla under his wing and wanted him to take wrestling seriously.

Responding to that clip, Fatu took to X/Twitter to send a message.

“@BustedOpenRadio @TheMarkHenry 'VALUE THE WISDOM OF SOMEONE WHO LOST IT ALL THEN GOT IT BACK' -Nipsey Hu$$Le💯🙏AMEN,” Zilla Fatu shared.

You can check out Zilla Fatu's tweet below:

What the future has in store for the talented Fatu remains to be seen.

Zilla Fatu acknowledged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has the respect of most of his family members, and Zilla Fatu has added his name to that list.

Before the 2024 Royal Rumble, Reigns shared a message on X/Twitter saying that he would be stacking bodies tonight. To that message, Fatu responded in his own unique way with just two emojis.

“👎🏼☝🏽,” Zilla Fatu replied to Roman Reigns.

You can check out Zilla Fatu's tweet below:

Roman, of course, went on to win and retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight. Cody Rhodes later won the Men's Royal Rumble Match and immediately pointed towards The Tribal Chief and challenged him for the title at WrestleMania 40.

As for Zilla, it will be interesting to see how Mark Henry’s tutelage will benefit him in the long run. Given the fact the whole scenario with The Bloodline is reaching boiling point right now, it could be a case of when and not if we see him in the ring.

