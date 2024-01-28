Roman Reigns' cousin (Zilla Fatu) sends a bold message ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Roman Reigns has often been aided by his cousins when it comes to title matches. Recently, Zilla Fatu sent a bold message to The Tribal Chief ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble in Florida.

Zilla Fatu is the first cousin of Roman Reigns and the son of Umaga, who tragically passed away in December 2009. Fatu has been training and working on the independent circuit for over a year. He has also adopted the Samoan Spike and added it to his arsenal inside the square circle.

Today, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns sent a message to all three challengers ahead of the event. Later, Zilla Fatu sent a two-word message and acknowledged The Tribal Chief ahead of his massive Fatal Four-Way title defense in Florida.

It will be interesting to see if Fatu appears at the event to help The Tribal Chief.

10-time WWE Champion was originally set to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Last year, Roman Reigns barely escaped with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes thanks to interference from Solo Sikoa.

However, there were other plans for The Tribal Chief at the time. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock revealed that he was supposed to face Roman Reigns at the event instead of Cody Rhodes.

"That was locked. We were doing it... In the beginning of 2022, Nick Khan, he was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA, we broke out Teremana... About an hour later, we started talking about the potential of what this match could be between myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. We shook hands and hugged... So, we got really really close but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was. So, we decided to put our pencils down."

The Rock also hinted at going after The Tribal Chief. It will be interesting to see if Johnson faces Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

