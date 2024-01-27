WWE Royal Rumble 2024: 4 Last-minute predictions - The Rock shocks the world, former star returns

WWE fans are experiencing a second Christmas just over a month later, as the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to air later tonight. For many wrestling fans, the Rumble is widely considered to be the best premium live event of the year, perhaps only behind WrestleMania.

In general, the Royal Rumble typically has fewer matches than other major PLEs. This is due to the fact that a Royal Rumble Match usually lasts for around an hour in length. With the Stamford-based company offering two of those match types on the show, there is far less time for other bouts to be included.

This year's show only has four announced matches. This includes the aforementioned Royal Rumble Matches for both male and female superstars. Beyond that, two championship matches will also be on the card.

Ahead of tonight's epic event, this article will take a look at each of the matches confirmed for the show and offer a prediction regarding how the bouts may conclude. This includes an unexpectedly successful title defense and a shocking return post-match.

Below are four last-minute predictions for the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble.

#4. CM Punk will win the Men's Royal Rumble Match

CM Punk at the NXT Deadline.

The Men's Royal Rumble Match may very well be the most exciting match WWE will put on tonight. The rules of the bout are simple. 30 men will enter one by one, and a star is eliminated by being thrown over the top rope, and both feet must hit the floor. Whichever superstar is the last one standing in the ring will emerge victorious.

So far, several names have been confirmed for the match. Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bobby Lashley were early reveals. The likes of Jimmy Uso, Carlito, and Santos Escobar will also compete in the contest.

While there are many potential winners in the bout, the WWE Superstar who is most likely to walk out the victor is CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar will likely be part of the final two alongside Cody Rhodes. In the end, Punk will dump The American Nightmare out and headline WrestleMania 40.

#3. Naomi returns to WWE, but Bayley wins the Women's Royal Rumble Match

Expand Tweet

Just as there is a 30-man Royal Rumble Match, there will also be a massive and exciting bout for the female superstars. WWE will host the Women's Royal Rumble Match later tonight, and the likes of Bianca Belair, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Nia Jax are confirmed to compete.

The match will be extremely exciting and will hopefully feature a handful of surprise entrants. One former WWE Superstar that many hope to see back is Naomi, now known as Trinity Fatu. The former SmackDown Women's Champion could very well appear in the bout ahead of a full-time return to the Stamford-based promotion.

While Naomi will likely compete in the match, she won't be the person who wins the bout. Instead, Bayley will be the one to win the match. From there, The Role Model will challenge for a major title at WrestleMania 40.

#2. Logan Paul will surprisingly retain his title

Logan Paul

Two titles are set to be defended at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. One of the title matches will see Logan Paul put his United States Championship on the line against one of the best performers in the company, Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter has been tremendously successful, having won the United States Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the Universal Championship in the past. Many people believe that Kevin will take Logan Paul to school when they clash at the 2024 Royal Rumble, but that may not be exactly how the match goes.

The Maverick will surprise the world by defeating Kevin Owens when they go one-on-one. Paul has proven to be a natural WWE Superstar, and his big push won't come to an end any time soon. Logan may very well knock Owens out at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

#1. Roman Reigns will retain his title and then be confronted by The Rock

Expand Tweet

The other championship set to be defended at the 2024 Royal Rumble is the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The reigning champion, Roman Reigns, will put his title on the line in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

The Tribal Chief's opponents are a bunch of top stars. AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight are all involved in the bout and looking to win the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Unfortunately for the talent involved, Roman will almost certainly walk away victorious.

Following his probable win, however, Roman may be interrupted by a surprise star. The Rock's music will hit, and he will finally be face-to-face with the Head of the Table. From there, The People's Champion will challenge The Tribal Chief to a match at an upcoming premium live event.

Drop your predictions for the 2024 Royal Rumble in the comments section below!

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.