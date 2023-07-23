"REAL MEN CRIED DURING THIS" - Twitter erupts after WWE veteran leaves his boots in the ring and teases retirement on AEW Collision

The wrestling world was in utter shock as a WWE Hall of Famer seemingly hints at retirement on AEW Collision. The star in question is The Acclaimed member Billy Gunn.

The Acclaimed got the opportunity to challenge The House of Black for the World Trios Championships tonight on Collision. Prior to tonight, Billy Gunn, Anthony Bowens, and 'Platinum' Max Caster had won nine of the previous ten bouts. Thus earned the opportunity to challenge for the titles.

Despite all their efforts to dethrone The House of Black, The Acclaimed failed to capture the championship belts. After the match came to an end, Billy Gunn sat in the corner of the ring absolutely devasted. Then, to everyone's surprise, the WWE veteran removed his wrestling boots and seemingly retired from in-ring competition.

Several members of the wrestling universe stated that they were crying their hearts out. People also thanked Gunn for his incredible contribution to the world of pro wrestling.

Fans are in tears as WWE veteran Billy Gunn teases retirement

A few people also speculated that this was a storyline and the WWE Hall of Famer was not truly hanging up his boots.

People claim that the wrestling veteran is not retiring but rather it is a storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn's son Austin Gunn reacts to his father hinting at retirement

Austin and Colten Gunn showed up on the Jacksonville-based promotion because of their father. After teaming up with Billy Gunn for a few months, the faction split.

Since then, the wrestling veteran has been teaming up with The Acclaimed. Tonight, after his father hinted at retirement, Austin broke character and took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message.

"all jokes aside, thank you for everything 🖤 never needed a big send off, never asked for anything, just went out there & had fun and even though we haven’t seen eye to eye recently, we love you @RealBillyGunn #AEWCollision," Austin Gunn tweeted.

Top Shelf Gunn @theaustingunn



never needed a big send off, never asked for anything, just went out there & had fun



and even though we haven’t seen eye to eye recently, we love you @RealBillyGunn



#AEWCollision all jokes aside, thank you for everything 🖤never needed a big send off, never asked for anything, just went out there & had funand even though we haven’t seen eye to eye recently, we love you @RealBillyGunn pic.twitter.com/pmzm9glrMp " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/pmzm9glrMp" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/pmzm9glrMp" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/pmzm9glrMp

Both Anthony Bowens and Max Caster were also puzzled after Gunn walked out on Collision.

Do you think the wrestling veteran has retired? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars