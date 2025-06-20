Real reason Death Riders member was suddenly removed from AEW Grand Slam Mexico - Reports

AEW Grand Slam: Mexico saw a member of the Death Riders suddenly replaced by another star, and the real reason behind that move has now come to light. The fans will breathe a sigh of relief after knowing what really went down.
Grand Slam: Mexico had a lot of multi-man tag team matches, and one of them involved Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta. However, Claudio Castagnoli was missing, and he was replaced by the Beast Mortos.
Bryan Alvarez was speaking on Wrestling Observer Live when he shed light on why the former WWE star was missing in action. He said:
“Claudio didn’t make the show. I was told he was unavailable for the show, but everything is fine. In fact, everything is good—but he didn’t make the show.” [H/T: Ringside News]
WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!
The fans will hope what he said is true and that they can see Claudio Castagnoli back in action in the AEW ring soon.
Seth Rollins reveals he is in a group chat with AEW star Claudio Castagnoli
Claudio Castagnoli had an extensive career with WWE before he moved to AEW. During his time with the Stamford-based promotion, he made a lot of friends, and one of them is current Money in the Bank winner Seth Rollins.
In a recent interview with Up and Adams Show, Seth Rollins revealed that Claudio Castagnoli was in a group chat with him and John Cena. He said:
“Oh that is a great question. You know John and I are in a little coffee group chat because we love coffee. I actually take a lot of pride in this. I am not going to take full credit. He is in there with myself and one of our other friends Claudio Castagnoli. He has been a long time friend of ours.”
It is great to see that despite working for different companies, the friendships are still strong between the wrestlers.