Seth Rollins reveals he's in a group chat with Death Riders member and it's not Jon Moxley

Seth Rollins has revealed that he is in a group chat with a member of the Death Riders. What will come as a surprise to all the fans is that it is not Jon Moxley.

Rollins and Moxley were once a part of The Shield in WWE. They ran riot in the company during their time in faction and won countless titles, also starting a lot of unrest in the company. That was because they were so disruptive as a group.

When Moxley announced his departure from the company, Seth Rollins was very emotional and said that he did not want him to leave. Rollins has now revealed that he is in a group chat with one of Moxley’s stablemates from the Death Riders, Claudio Castagnoli.

Trending

The WWE star was speaking on the Up and Adams Show when he was asked what his retirement gift for John Cena would be. It was then that Rollins said:

“Oh that is a great question. You know John and I are in a little coffee group chat because we love coffee. I actually take a lot of pride in this. I am not going to take full credit. He is in there with myself and one of our other friends Claudio Castagnoli. He has been a long time friend of ours.” [27:40 - 27:59]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Seth Rollins takes another shot at CM Punk

The feud between Seth Rollins and CM Punk is showing no signs of stopping, as Rollins has taken yet another shot at the former AEW star.

Speaking on the same show, the Architect said he was pleased that he and his stablemates were able to make sure that the real villain, i.e CM Punk, did not make it to Money in the Bank:

“We made sure that Punk wasn't in the Ladder match. Punk is not good for what we do. He's a bad dude. I have put it out there many times, he's not a good dude. Yes, we made sure Punk wasn't in this Money in the Bank Ladder match.”

It is clear for all to see the kind of disdain that exists between the two top superstars, and it does not show any signs of slowing down just yet.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit the Up and Adams Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More