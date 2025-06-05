 5-time WWE Champion wants CM Punk "gone" - "He's a bad dude"

Money in the Bank 2025 is just around the corner, and one of WWE's most popular stars, CM Punk, in all likelihood, is set to miss the premium live event. Now, one of his biggest rivals, Seth Rollins, has stated that Punk doesn't deserve a spot in a marquee and high-stakes contest like the MITB Ladder Match.
The Second City Saint took on AJ Styles and El Grande Americano in a three-way match on RAW for a chance to qualify for the aforementioned ladder match. However, Rollins' stablemates Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed made their presence felt and took Punk out of the equation. The interference allowed Americano to capitalize and pin Styles.
With the crushing defeat, Punk lost his chance to compete in his first MITB match in years. Seth Rollins, however, believes he did the right thing by taking him out. Appearing on the Up & Adams Show, Rollins stated that CM Punk was a "bad dude" and that he made it a point to make sure he didn't qualify on RAW.
"We made sure that Punk wasn't in the Ladder match. Punk is not good for what we do. He's a bad dude. I have put it out there many times, he's not a good dude. Yes, we made sure Punk wasn't in this Money in the Bank Ladder match," said Seth Rollins. (19:54 - 20:04)
Furthermore, the former Universal Champion said Punk doesn't deserve a spot in a 'high-profile match" like MITB and added that he wants him "gone."
"I have dealt with CM Punk for far too long. This guy shouldn't even be in my windspace. I want him gone. I want him out of here. He doesn't deserve a spot in a high-profile match like this," added Rollins. (20:36 - 20:47)
Check out the interview below:
CM Punk could interfere at Money in the Bank 2025
Even though CM Punk hasn't found a spot at MITB, Seth Rollins has punched his ticket for the coveted ladder match. While Rollins is likely to receive help from Reed and Breakker during the clash, it's safe to assume this might not deter The Second City Saint from interfering and attempting to prevent his rival from winning.
The Visionary has several more enemies on the RAW roster, including Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. Considering the ladder match has no disqualifications, it's safe to assume outside shenanigans will come into play at some point.
