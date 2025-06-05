 5-time WWE Champion wants CM Punk "gone" - "He's a bad dude"

Money in the Bank 2025 is just around the corner, and one of WWE's most popular stars, CM Punk, in all likelihood, is set to miss the premium live event. Now, one of his biggest rivals, Seth Rollins, has stated that Punk doesn't deserve a spot in a marquee and high-stakes contest like the MITB Ladder Match.

The Second City Saint took on AJ Styles and El Grande Americano in a three-way match on RAW for a chance to qualify for the aforementioned ladder match. However, Rollins' stablemates Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed made their presence felt and took Punk out of the equation. The interference allowed Americano to capitalize and pin Styles.

With the crushing defeat, Punk lost his chance to compete in his first MITB match in years. Seth Rollins, however, believes he did the right thing by taking him out. Appearing on the Up & Adams Show, Rollins stated that CM Punk was a "bad dude" and that he made it a point to make sure he didn't qualify on RAW.

"We made sure that Punk wasn't in the Ladder match. Punk is not good for what we do. He's a bad dude. I have put it out there many times, he's not a good dude. Yes, we made sure Punk wasn't in this Money in the Bank Ladder match," said Seth Rollins. (19:54 - 20:04)

Furthermore, the former Universal Champion said Punk doesn't deserve a spot in a 'high-profile match" like MITB and added that he wants him "gone."

"I have dealt with CM Punk for far too long. This guy shouldn't even be in my windspace. I want him gone. I want him out of here. He doesn't deserve a spot in a high-profile match like this," added Rollins. (20:36 - 20:47)

Check out the interview below:

CM Punk could interfere at Money in the Bank 2025

Even though CM Punk hasn't found a spot at MITB, Seth Rollins has punched his ticket for the coveted ladder match. While Rollins is likely to receive help from Reed and Breakker during the clash, it's safe to assume this might not deter The Second City Saint from interfering and attempting to prevent his rival from winning.

The Visionary has several more enemies on the RAW roster, including Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. Considering the ladder match has no disqualifications, it's safe to assume outside shenanigans will come into play at some point.

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More

