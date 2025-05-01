Real reason for fan-favorite AEW star's absence; Dustin Rhodes responds

A 20-year-old AEW star disclosed the real reason for her absence from TV, and Dustin Rhodes had a heartwarming response to the same. The star was last in action outside of Tony Khan's promotion.
Fan favorite AEW star, Billie Starkz, revealed the reason for her absence from TV. Billie made her All Elite debut in 2023 and has been a regular performer on the Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor roster. The 20-year-old star also made her mark on Dynamite and Collision recently with her matches against Mercedes Mone and in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament as well.
Meanwhile, Starkz has been absent from TV since losing her Owen Hart Cup quarter-final match against Jamie Hayter last month on Collision. She also wrestled a couple of matches in the Mexican promotion, CMLL, recently.
Taking to X (fka Twitter), Billie Starkz revealed the real reason for her absence is her college exams next week for her Associate's Degree.
"Exams next week and then Summer break! Three classes away from my associates degree! Woohooo!" Starkz wrote.
Interestingly, AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes took notice of the update provided by Billie and sent out best wishes for her exam.
"Study hard honey!!! You got this!!" Dustin wrote.
Dustin Rhodes on whether he would finish his career with Cody Rhodes
Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes are a part of one of the most influential families in wrestling. After being together in the WWE, both Cody and Dustin joined AEW during its inception in 2019 and went on to have a memorable match as well.
A fan on X (fka Twitter) recently suggested that he would love to see Dustin finish his career in WWE alongside his brother, Cody. However, The Natural refused the idea, stating that he would finish his career in AEW, as he feels respected there.
"Nope!! @AEW is where I will finish. Only place I have ever felt respected."
Moreover, Dustin is currently the ROH World Tag Team and Six-Man Tag Team Champion. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for the legend.