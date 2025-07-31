Reason why MJF ‘quit’ The Hurt Syndicate revealed by AEW star

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 31, 2025 10:19 GMT
MJF was kicked out of the Hurt Syndicate earlier today [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]
MVP, MJF, and Shelton Benjamin. [Photo: AllEliteWrestling.com]

A top AEW star has made a bold claim regarding the reason why MJF was kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate. He mentioned how this was due to Maxwell Jacob Friedman not wanting to face him anymore.

Last night on Dynamite, The Salt of The Earth attempted to talk to his stablemates in hopes of restoring the situation after Bobby Lashley got physical with him last week and wanted him out of the group. Shelton Benjamin was the next to respond, and he, too, revealed that he wanted MJF to be kicked out. It remains to be seen if this is now official, as MVP has yet to respond.

Meanwhile, Capt. Shawn Dean of Shane Taylor Promotions has taken to X to give his take on why the former AEW World Champion has been removed from the faction. He claimed that the group wanted Friedman to wrestle him, and The Wolf of Wrestling did not accept this requirement.

"They told him he was gonna have to wrestle me a 3rd time to stay in… folks quit!'' he wrote.
Dean may have been alluding to his past two bouts against MJF, as he beat The Salt of The Earth in both of those encounters via disqualification and countout, respectively. Although unconventional, he has the head-to-head lead over Friedman.

The AEW star has also lent his services to The Young Bucks

The Shane Taylor Promotions member also reacted to another major occurrence last night, with The Young Bucks continuing to be treated differently after their fall from being AEW EVPs.

He replied to their post on X and made an offer to them. Dean claimed that, seeing as they may have extra savings from their time as EVPs, Matt and Nick Jackson could pay his faction to be their muscle. They would help the former AEW World Tag Team Champions force others to respect them.

"Y'all may not be EVPs… but you got EVP money still… and can pay #STP to beat respect back into people… Let us help you!" he wrote.
Despite not having as much success as of late, STP has been bringing the fight to whoever stands in its way. It remains a top faction that no one should take for granted.

Edited by Yash Mittal
