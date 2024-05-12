"Rebecca Quin is All Elite" - Fans blown away by Becky Lynch possibly leaving WWE in three weeks; fuels AEW debut rumors

Becky Lynch's WWE future is seemingly uncertain if a new report is true. Fans have now reacted to the situation, speculating a potential move to AEW.

The Man has been among WWE's top female performers for several years now. She is the first woman to win in the main event of WrestleMania. After Rhea Ripley vacated the Women's World Championship because of an injury, Lynch won a Battle Royal on RAW to secure the gold.

The 37-year-old star is set to defend her championship against Liv Morgan at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on May 25. Meanwhile, a recent report has suggested that Becky Lynch's WWE contract is set to expire in approximately three weeks.

Responding to the report, fans on Twitter quickly started speculating about Lynch's future. Many wanted to see AEW President Tony Khan sign The Man to his promotion. A Twitter user also discussed the possibility of the WWE Women's World Champion showing up in London, England, for All In 2024.

Some fans believed Lynch wouldn't leave WWE to potentially ink a deal with AEW amid rumors about her contract status.

Fans want Becky Lynch to join All Elite Wrestling

Booker T praises Becky Lynch following title win

The Man last eliminated Liv Morgan from a high-stakes Battle Royal to win the Women's World Title on April 22, 2024.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T applauded the 37-year-old star's hard work. The wrestling legend also talked about what it took to be a champion.

"Being champion is a full-time responsibility; it's like having a stethoscope on; you gotta be ready to go, on-call 24/7. And they [WWE] know they can trust Becky, and she's proven as far as championship quality goes. You not gonna find a better general in WWE or any other company, male or female, than Lynch. And that's just the truth. I didn't realize that either; I didn't realize how good Becky was also until I saw her up close and personal in NXT. And I go, 'Good God, this girl is a general, man,'" said Booker.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Lynch. She is widely expected to re-sign with the global juggernaut after her husband, Seth Rollins, reportedly inked a new deal with WWE.