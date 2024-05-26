“Rebecca Quin is All Elite” - WWE Universe convinced Becky Lynch is leaving for AEW after losing her title

Following her loss at King and Queen of the Ring earlier today, some fans believe that this could be an indication of Becky Lynch's future and how she could be making a move to AEW.

The Man faced Liv Morgan earlier tonight. After weeks of some back-and-forth exchanges between the two, they finally got a chance to get their hands on one another within the confines of the ring. In the end, the match finished via a controversial ending, with Dominik Mysterio interfering in the bout and accidentally costing Lynch her title.

Seeing as Becky Lynch lost her title and has yet to re-sign with WWE, several fans took this as possible evidence that she could be making a move to All Elite Wrestling. One fan even claimed that she could be the one who could save the promotion.

"Rebecca [Quin] is all elite," one fan commented.

"She'll save AEW," another claimed.

Others believe that this could be possible, as the flexible schedule of the promotion could be a major benefit for Lynch, seeing as this means she could spend more time with her family. Another fan even looked at potential matchups, including one with Jamie Hayter once she makes her return.

"God, I wish," said a fan.

"She might be interested in that schedule though," one realized.

"I can get my 1 true dream match? Becky vs Jamie? Run it," one suggested.

There is no indication regarding Lynch's future plans as of now. However, it's been reported that her current contract with WWE expires this month, and she has yet to sign a new deal.

Becky Lynch could win her title back days after losing it

After shockingly losing her title earlier tonight, it seems that the Irish Lasskicker has an immediate backup plan.

Earlier tonight, she revealed backstage while talking to Byron Saxton that the contract for the title match has a rematch clause attached to it. She wished to talk to Adam Pearce so she could get her rematch on this coming week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

This is a major opportunity for Becky Lynch to reclaim her title and put her once more at the top of the women's division.

