Becky Lynch reveals major move for WWE RAW after losing title

Becky Lynch dropped the Women's World Championship at WWE King and Queen of the Ring to Liv Morgan. Unexpectedly, Liv received some assistance from The Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio.

Although it appeared Mysterio wanted Lynch to use the chair, he slid into the ring, on Morgan, it was the latter who took advantage of the situation and caught The Man with a DDT onto the chair. The bottom line is that the title changed hands, and Becky was not too pleased with what happened.

The Man declared during a backstage interview post-match that she is going to go to RAW general manager Adam Pearce to invoke a rematch clause which is seemingly part of her contract.

Becky Lynch's seventh world title reign commenced only a month ago when she won a 14-woman Battle Royal on the April 22 episode of WWE RAW by eliminating Liv Morgan at the end. The Women's World Championship had been vacated by Rhea Ripley a week before that after she picked up a long-term injury. Ripley had successfully defended her title against The Man at WrestleMania XL.

As for Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan, if there ever was any online rumor of a romantic angle regarding the two, it was put to rest during the Countdown to WWE King and Queen of the Ring. It remains to be seen where things go from here.

