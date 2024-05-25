Potential new relationship of Liv Morgan hits a major snag at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley got embroiled in a bitter feud a few months ago. Unfortunately for Ripley, she was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship on the April 15 episode of RAW after suffering an injury at the hands of Morgan during a backstage assault.

Despite the opportunity that presented itself unexpectedly, Liv was unable to capitalize on it as Becky Lynch swooped in and secured her seventh world title win in a Battle Royal the following week. Morgan was later booked as The Man's challenger at King and Queen of the Ring, but it seems Dirty Dom has made it his life's mission to stop her from winning the belt.

Dominik Mysterio is also out with an injury but was seen during the Countdown show ahead of the premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He interrupted Liv Morgan's interview conducted by Byron Saxton, letting her know that he flew to Saudi Arabia to make sure Morgan does not win "Mami's title."

For weeks there have been talks online among WWE fans that something is going on between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. The latter's allegiance to Rhea Ripley was questioned after it seemed that there was a budding romance between him and Morgan.

However, it does not look like that is the case now. Unless WWE is throwing a curveball here.

Will Liv Morgan put away Becky Lynch at WWE King and Queen of the Ring?

Becky Lynch was in a feud with Rhea Ripley prior to the latter's injury. She lost to The Eradicator at WrestleMania XL, and was apparently taking some time off afterwards.

However, the veteran resurfaced on the red brand in a matter of weeks and jumped the line—according to viewers who felt Liv Morgan was on the verge of becoming Women's Champion for a second time in her career after a lackluster first reign.

Rhea Ripley injured Liv last summer, and Becky Lynch got one over Morgan at Elimination Chamber: Perth in February to punch a ticket to The Show of Shows. Now that The Man is once again the face of the division, Morgan has become a woman possessed to win the belt by any means necessary.

Who do you expect to walk out of Jeddah Super Dome as the Women's World Champion? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

