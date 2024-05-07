Possible proof Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are secretly working together in Rhea Ripley's absence

  • home icon
By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified May 07, 2024 15:34 GMT
Left to right: Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and "Dirty" Dom (Images via Ripley and Morgan's Instagram)

Dominik Mysterio has seemingly hinted at forming an alliance with Rhea Ripley's arch-rival, Liv Morgan. He did so by 'liking' Morgan's recent post on Instagram.

Liv Morgan will take on Becky Lynch for the Women's World Title at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. She recently attacked Rhea Ripley and the latter was forced to vacate her Women's World Championship due to a legitimate injury. Morgan failed to win the gold in a Battle Royal on RAW, but now has another opportunity when she meets Lynch inside the ring in Saudi Arabia.

Liv Morgan recently shared a post on Instagram and fans quickly pointed out that there was a purple bandana in her pocket. This could be a hint that she has already stolen Dominik Mysterio from Ripley. Many folks reacted to Morgan's post, but one 'like' stood out. The Judgment Day's Dominik liked Morgan's post, teasing that the duo knows something that no one else does.

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan seemingly had a private talk

Recently on RAW, "Dirty" Dom and Liv Morgan were spotted leaving the same room. This sparked speculation about the duo being on the verge of allying in Rhea Ripley's absence. Now that Dominik has liked Morgan's post, it seems like the two stars may secretly be working together.

In a recent interview with The Border Patrol, Morgan made it clear that she didn't like Dominik. Here's what she said:

"I did take his Mami [Ripley] away. Work has been a little bit awkward and I just happened to run into him. We had a little moment of seeing. Not really much to say there. I don't like the man. I definitely don't like his woman. I just wanted him to know, 'Yes, I did that, and I'm still here.' The revenge tour doesn't stop until I win the Women's [World] Championship."
youtube-cover

Only time will tell whether Morgan and Dominik Mysterio will combine forces. Ripley certainly won't be happy if it happens, though, and Dominik will have a lot to explain.

Do you want to see an alliance between "Dirty" Dom and Morgan? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

