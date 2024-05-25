Major WWE title changes hands at King and Queen of the Ring

WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event is currently live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The main show kicked off with the culmination of the 'Liv Morgan Revenge Tour', as Morgan is finally the Women's World Champion. But it is more than that.

While the bout had its sloppy moments here and there, both women worked hard to put on a decent performance inside the Jeddah Super Dome. The closing moments saw Dominik Mysterio interrupt the proceedings, as Morgan narrowly managed to use the rope break rule to stop Lynch from applying the Dis-Arm-Her.

The Judgment Day star then slid a chair into the ring, asking The Man to use it against her opponent. Instead, Liv Morgan capitalized on the opportunity and hit the champion with a DDT onto the chair, while the referee was distracted, followed by the ObLIVion for the win.

Dominik Mysterio inadvertently assisted Liv Morgan win the title (Credit: SonyLIV)

Ahead of the show, Dirty Dom caught Liv Morgan backstage during an interview with Byron Saxton. He informed her that despite his injury, he flew all the way to Jeddah to stop her from winning "Mami's title," but ended up doing just the opposite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback