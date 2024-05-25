Dominik Mysterio gets involved in major title match at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio got involved in a major match at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024. The premium live event aired live from Saudi Arabia today.

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship last month due to injury. Becky Lynch captured the vacant title by winning a Battle Royal and defended the title today at King and Queen of the Ring. The Man battled Liv Morgan in the first match of the premium live event and the action went back and forth for the first several minutes.

Lynch connected with a Dropkick and went for the cover but Morgan was able to kick out at two and the title match continued. Morgan responded with a Dropkick of her own but the champion kicked out at the last moment.

Dominik Mysterio showed up during the match and slid a chair to Becky Lynch but she didn't use it. Dirty Dom then distracted the referee allowing Morgan to plant Lynch with a DDT on top of the steel chair.

Morgan then followed it up with Oblivion to become the new Women's World Champion at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. Dominik Mysterio looked distraught outside the ring after the match as Morgan celebrated her title win.

