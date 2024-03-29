“Rebecca Quin is ALL ELITE!!!!” - WWE Universe erupts at the possibility of Becky Lynch joining AEW after WrestleMania

Fans want Becky Lynch to sign with AEW as her WWE contract is about to expire later this year.

Rebecca Quin, which is Becky's real name, has become a household name after wrestling in the Stamford-based promotion for more than a decade. Her popularity rapidly increased in 2018 prior to the Survivor Series that year.

The Man also main-evented and won the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 35, where she captured both RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. It goes without saying that any major promotion should not let go of a star like Becky. However, her recent interview indicates otherwise.

While speaking on The MMA Hour, The Man revealed that her WWE contract will expire in two months, and she still has not been approached by the Stamford-based promotion for a contract renewal.

Following the news, fans were quick to imagine whether the 37-year-old star would join AEW following her WrestleMania XL match. A fan posted a tweet of Becky Lynch being All Elite.

Expand Tweet

Fans also mentioned their desire to see a fantasy match between The Man and Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, upon the former's potential arrival in AEW. However, some fans were not too excited to hear the news and did not wish to see Becky in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Seeing if The Man joins the Tony Khan-led promotion somewhere down the line will be interesting.

Becky Lynch opened up about Kevin Patrick's WWE release

While speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Becky Lynch revealed that former play-by-play commentator Kevin Patrick's release from WWE was heartbreaking. The 38-year-old was released from the Stamford-based promotion in January of this year.

"It was [a big loss]. It was heartbreaking, we all loved him. We loved him, I love him," Becky Lynch said about Kevin Patrick's WWE release. "He's so great and he was always working so hard. He would always find you [and say] 'What do you want me to talk about? Let me take these notes.' He was always asking and always trying to improve and get better and tell the best story. That goes a long way too that he cared enough to always be doing that. He was great."

It will be interesting to see how things work out in the future for The Man as she gears up to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you think Becky Lynch will join AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion